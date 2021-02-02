SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 1,430 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XT. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,255. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.20.

