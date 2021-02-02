SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 10,777 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Savior LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 27,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,736. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $35.23.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

