SPC Financial Inc. Invests $2.67 Million in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 94,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 29,262 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 166,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 27,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,635,493. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

