SPC Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.19. 757,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,403,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $67.80. The company has a market cap of $142.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -582.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

