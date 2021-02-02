SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCSG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a boost from SouthCrest Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of SouthCrest Financial Group stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17. SouthCrest Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that SouthCrest Financial Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking services. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans ; and working capital and lines of credit.

