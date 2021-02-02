South32 Limited (S32.L) (LON:S32) Reaches New 1-Year High at $154.80

South32 Limited (S32.L) (LON:S32)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 154.80 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 153.36 ($2.00), with a volume of 186747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.08 ($1.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 145.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 127.75. The company has a market cap of £7.36 billion and a PE ratio of -114.15.

South32 Limited (S32.L) Company Profile (LON:S32)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

