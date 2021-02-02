South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SOUHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded South32 from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South32 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

SOUHY opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. South32 has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

