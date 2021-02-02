SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Down 7.9%

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s stock price dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 14,258,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 23,836,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SOS stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.49% of SOS as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, blockchain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

