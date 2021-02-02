Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Holdings Raised by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNE. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 6,200.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,214,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,477 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 20,822.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 724,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,291,000 after purchasing an additional 721,495 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 16.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,728,000 after purchasing an additional 399,314 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 64.7% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 287,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 103.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 192,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after purchasing an additional 97,636 shares during the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,759. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day moving average is $86.14. The company has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Sony Co. has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $105.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

