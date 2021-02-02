Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Sonoco Products reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

SON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

SON traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,908. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $62.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.66.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,004,000 after buying an additional 319,340 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

