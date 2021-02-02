Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) rose 10.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 2,625,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,900,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

SONM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.72.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.80% and a negative net margin of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONM. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,507,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the third quarter valued at $466,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the third quarter valued at $312,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

