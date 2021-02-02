Solstice Gold Corp. (SGC.V) (CVE:SGC) Trading 23.5% Higher

Solstice Gold Corp. (SGC.V) (CVE:SGC)’s stock price traded up 23.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. 104,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 86,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.68. The firm has a market cap of C$9.95 million and a P/E ratio of -10.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Solstice Gold Corp. (SGC.V) Company Profile (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

