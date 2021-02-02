Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 91.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Soliton stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $221.86 million, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.24. Soliton has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Soliton will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOLY. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soliton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of Soliton by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 37,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 16,709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Soliton by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Soliton by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Soliton by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

