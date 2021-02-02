SolarCoin Trading Up 20.3% This Week (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $3,241.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SolarCoin has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.01 or 0.00396486 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000209 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000223 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,175,077 coins and its circulating supply is 62,082,377 coins. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

