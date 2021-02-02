Solar Senior Capital’s (SUNS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SUNS. TheStreet lowered Solar Senior Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Senior Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

Get Solar Senior Capital alerts:

Shares of Solar Senior Capital stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Solar Senior Capital has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $18.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $232.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUNS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 15.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Senior Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Senior Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.