Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Short Interest Up 55.3% in January

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,700 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the December 31st total of 219,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 129,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Solar Capital by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,691,000 after purchasing an additional 229,835 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 35,160 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 299,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $743.78 million, a P/E ratio of -146.67 and a beta of 1.25. Solar Capital has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Solar Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

