Social Send Market Cap Reaches $602,958.27 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Social Send has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Social Send has a total market cap of $602,958.27 and $177.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Send coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001359 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001764 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Social Send

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

