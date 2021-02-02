SnowGem Trading Down 13.2% Over Last Week (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001121 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

