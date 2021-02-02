Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L)’s (SMIN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) (LON:SMIN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price objective on shares of Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,570.83 ($20.52).

Get Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) alerts:

Shares of SMIN stock traded up GBX 37 ($0.48) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,455.50 ($19.02). The company had a trading volume of 796,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.21, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,517.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,459.87. The stock has a market cap of £5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92. Smiths Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 790 ($10.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,778.50 ($23.24).

In other news, insider George Buckley purchased 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,454 ($19.00) per share, with a total value of £12,504.40 ($16,337.08).

About Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.