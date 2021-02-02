Smith Salley & Associates Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCR stock opened at $288.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $118.99 and a 52-week high of $297.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.96.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.