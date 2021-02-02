SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Up 5.9%

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) shares shot up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.07. 6,332,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 7,544,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $115,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 924,438 shares in the company, valued at $14,458,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,475,000 shares of company stock worth $122,381,000 over the last ninety days. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,183,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,437,000. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 15.1% during the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,398,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,337,000 after purchasing an additional 183,894 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,963,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 85.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 755,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 348,638 shares in the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.