Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Position Lifted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,026 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Skyworks Solutions worth $36,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $41,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $185.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.15. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $188.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.24.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

