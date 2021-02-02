SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of SkyWest worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SkyWest by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 61,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the third quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 2.10. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

