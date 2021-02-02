Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%.

NYSE:SKY opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $36.66.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on SKY shares. Barclays upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.