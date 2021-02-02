Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Hits New 12-Month High at $105.49

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $105.49 and last traded at $103.52, with a volume of 20258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.26.

SI has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 97.01 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $17,059,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $23,383.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,188.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 701.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth about $466,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 271.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 64,353 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.