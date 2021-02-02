Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) (SVM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) (TSE:SVM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) (TSE:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$75.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.83 million.

Get Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) alerts:

TSE:SVM opened at C$10.37 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$2.12 and a one year high of C$11.62. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.27.

In other Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) news, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total value of C$50,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,504,500. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$72,497.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$536,502.90. Insiders sold 36,333 shares of company stock valued at $338,907 over the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on SVM shares. Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) in a report on Friday, October 16th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.