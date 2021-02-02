Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Insider Andrew S. Davis Sells 7,472 Shares

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $404,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,068.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,390. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.84 and a beta of 1.41. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SILK. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 506,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,902,000 after acquiring an additional 43,073 shares during the period.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

