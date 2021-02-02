Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Silicon Laboratories to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SLAB stock opened at $137.35 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $144.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,080,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $36,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,069 shares of company stock worth $1,216,348 in the last 90 days. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

