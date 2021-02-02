Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €37.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €35.86 ($42.18).

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a one year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a one year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.