Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) (LON:SIG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $286.54

Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) (LON:SIG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $286.54 and traded as high as $417.80. Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) shares last traded at $417.60, with a volume of 997,737 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 237.60 ($3.10).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 397.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 286.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

