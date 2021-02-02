Short Interest in Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Rises By 31.7%

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,100 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the December 31st total of 277,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 521.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCNGF shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Tricon Residential from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock remained flat at $$9.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,608. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $10.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

