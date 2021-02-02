Short Interest in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Expands By 47.8%

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the December 31st total of 791,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 202,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,832,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,573,000 after acquiring an additional 56,753 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter valued at about $9,770,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 6.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,299,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 77,037 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 269.6% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 554,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 404,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 23,484 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.82. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $9.09.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $385.78 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -144.44%.

Several research firms have commented on TAC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.46.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.