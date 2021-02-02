Short Interest in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Declines By 38.2%

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,700 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the December 31st total of 697,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 229,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.92. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $360.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TITN shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

In related news, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $294,789.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,929.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $1,079,907.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,250,288.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,849. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 41.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the third quarter worth $167,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 307.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the third quarter worth $627,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

