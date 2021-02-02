Short Interest in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Decreases By 49.0%

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,400 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the December 31st total of 1,140,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:HOKCY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,191. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $1.96.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

