Short Interest in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Grows By 19.6%

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NYSE:TU traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.84. The stock had a trading volume of 50,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78.
TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 65,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.
