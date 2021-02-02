Short Interest in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Grows By 19.6%

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:TU traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.84. The stock had a trading volume of 50,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 65,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.