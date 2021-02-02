Short Interest in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Increases By 22.7%

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 791,100 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 644,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.93.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded up $8.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $465.48. 4,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,812. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $497.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total value of $5,554,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,385 shares of company stock worth $12,138,215. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,288,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 682.8% in the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

