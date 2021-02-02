Short Interest in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Declines By 41.6%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the December 31st total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.93. 1,951,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,636. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 2.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.77.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $148,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,442,004 shares of company stock valued at $289,892,998 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

