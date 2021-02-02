Short Interest in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Rises By 84.5%

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, an increase of 84.5% from the December 31st total of 38,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 464,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $560.03 million, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.55 million. Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 8.65%. Analysts expect that Sierra Metals will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sierra Metals stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SMTS shares. CIBC raised their target price on Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

