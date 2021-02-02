Short Interest in Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Decreases By 59.3%

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SEKEY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -859.74 and a beta of 1.18. Seiko Epson has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $9.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.47.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Seiko Epson had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Seiko Epson will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEKEY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.