Short Interest in Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Increases By 85.9%

Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 85.9% from the December 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.7 days.

SCOTF opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of $80.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.83 and its 200 day moving average is $68.72.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Scout24 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

