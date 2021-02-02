Short Interest in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Grows By 22.9%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 984,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 37.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 223.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 192,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 132,856 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 304,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Sasol by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,846,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 432,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of SSL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,404. Sasol has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

