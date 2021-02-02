Short Interest in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Drops By 18.7%

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REVG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.54.

Get REV Group alerts:

In other REV Group news, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,649.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in REV Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in REV Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 306.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REVG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.67. 6,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. REV Group has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $680.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 2.67.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that REV Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.