Short Interest in Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Drops By 50.0%

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Razor Energy stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.19. 7,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13. Razor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

Razor Energy Company Profile

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it operated assets in the Swan Hills area covering 199,200 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 89,440 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 79,902 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

