Short Interest in Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Drops By 50.0%

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Razor Energy stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.19. 7,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13. Razor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.
Razor Energy Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Razor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Razor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.