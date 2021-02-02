Short Interest in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Expands By 32.4%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the December 31st total of 860,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

RAPT traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $20.32. 532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,172. The stock has a market cap of $498.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of -0.03. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 339.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 192,789 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,393,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,189,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,300,000 after purchasing an additional 46,304 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RAPT. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

