Short Interest in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Decreases By 29.3%

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the December 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 736,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PPC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $27.56. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

