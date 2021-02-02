Short Interest in Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Decreases By 42.9%

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Ontex Group stock remained flat at $$11.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. Ontex Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28.

Get Ontex Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ONXXF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Ontex Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Ontex Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ontex Group NV manufactures and sells personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ontex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.