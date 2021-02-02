Short Interest in Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Declines By 46.2%

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHNKY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.89. 545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,887. Nihon Kohden has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of -0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44.

Get Nihon Kohden alerts:

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $459.65 million during the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 6.44%.

Separately, Mizuho cut Nihon Kohden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential/EMG measuring instruments, and polygraphs for cath labs. The company also offers patient monitors systems comprising central monitors, bedside monitors, wireless monitors, remote access software, and other equipment; and clinical information systems and related consumables and services, such as electrodes and sensors, and maintenance services.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.