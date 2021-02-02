Short Interest in Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Declines By 46.2%

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NHNKY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.89. 545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,887. Nihon Kohden has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of -0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44.
Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $459.65 million during the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 6.44%.
About Nihon Kohden
Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential/EMG measuring instruments, and polygraphs for cath labs. The company also offers patient monitors systems comprising central monitors, bedside monitors, wireless monitors, remote access software, and other equipment; and clinical information systems and related consumables and services, such as electrodes and sensors, and maintenance services.
