Short Interest in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Drops By 19.6%

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 5,160,000 shares. Approximately 12.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 100,000 shares of Mustang Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $266,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 25,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 254.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 107,879 shares during the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

NASDAQ:MBIO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.35. 3,661,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,838,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.85. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.