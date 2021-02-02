Short Interest in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Increases By 23.9%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 4,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $114,153.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,929 shares in the company, valued at $259,544.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,741 shares of company stock valued at $5,924,739. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Morphic by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Morphic by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Morphic by 8,338.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Morphic by 33.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Morphic by 208.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.34. The company had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,932. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $36.65.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morphic will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MORF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

