Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Decreases By 46.0%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the December 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDD. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 864.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 33.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE EDD opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.